Photograph dated December 4, 2016 shows a Cuban soldier guarding the tomb of dictator Fidel Castro, at the Santa Ifigênia cemetery, in the city of Santiago de Cuba. | Photo: EFE/Alejandro Ernesto

Cuba’s dictatorial regime approved this Thursday (20) the military penal code, which provides for sentences of up to five years in prison for those who escape military service.

Cuban deputies unanimously approved the new rules that also punish those who do not respond to the call or self-harm to avoid service, required for a period of two years.

Article 41 of chapter III of the norm establishes, among other points, that “whoever, with the intention of definitively evading military service, is absent from the unit or place where he serves, or fails to report when he should do so, incurs a penalty of deprivation of liberty from two to five years”.

The National Defense Law establishes that “all male Cuban citizens are obliged to perform military service in the manner and under the terms” established in the legislation itself.

Compliance with the standard lasts for two years, and is preferably indicated from the age of 18.

The mandatory character provoked the disapproval of many Cubans, especially mothers, who spoke out on social networks after the large-scale fire that occurred almost a year ago in the industrial zone of Matanzas (west).

Among the dead were four conscripts aged between 18 and 20 who had been serving in the military as firefighters without the necessary experience.