Cuba’s dictator, Miguel Díaz-Canel, and six government ministers will begin this Wednesday a trip to Algeria, Turkey, Russia and China, which aims to seek solutions to the energy crisis that the island is experiencing.

The head of state said on Twitter that the delegation, which will be abroad for ten days, will have meetings in which “fundamental issues” for Cuba will be discussed, “linked, fundamentally, with the electricity sector.”

“A quick but intense journey awaits us, visiting friends, opening paths, managing exits for our beleaguered economy,” stated Díaz-Canel.

The Cuban leader explained that the trip “responds to Cuba’s political and economic priorities”, in particular, “to the efforts to alleviate the effects of a post-pandemic crisis”, combined “by the effects of the blockade of the United States”.

“During these days, we will be working hard to establish economic and political ties that will allow us to continue promoting Cuba’s development and continue building the horizon of well-being that we deserve,” wrote Díaz-Canel.

This is considered the most important official trip by the Cuban government since before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Along with Cuba’s leader, the country’s two deputy prime ministers, Ricardo Cabrisas and Alejandro Gil (who is also Minister of Economy and Planning), are traveling.

Also on board were the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodríguez; Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, Rodrigo Malmierca; Mines and Energy, Mines, Vicente de la O Levy; and Public Health, José Ángel Portal Miranda.

The trip takes place at a delicate time for Cuba and the government, due to the crisis that has widened over the last two years, with a shortage of basic products (food, fuel, medicine, among others), strong inflation, the partial dollarization of the economy and frequent blackouts.

This Wednesday, for example, at the time of greatest demand, 34% of the island will be in darkness, due to problems with energy generation, which worsened at the end of September, with the passage of Hurricane Ian.