Paulo Teixeira states that the Cuban country has been mistreated by Brazil in recent years; debt is US$538 million

The minister Paulo Teixeira (Agrarian Development and Family Agriculture) stated on Friday (September 15, 2023) that the resumption of the relationship with Cuba will involve the debate on the debt of US$ 538 million (R$ 2.6 billion) that the country owes to Brazil . In an interview with journalists in Havana, the Cuban capital, the minister mentioned the distance between the two nations during previous governments. “The creditor turned his back on the debtor 7 years ago. He even closed the embassy here. I think it is now a matter of resuming this debate, resuming this negotiation. This will happen naturally, considering that they have been very mistreated in recent years and attacked“, he said. The minister accompanies the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) on the official trip due to the G 77 + China summit.