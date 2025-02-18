It has already made two games again and the team clearly uploads benefits. They defensively coordinate wonderful. And it is that both are ready to position themselves and fast interpreting the situations of the game. But where this pair makes the difference with the ball. And it is that having two centrals with a magnificent exit playing natural leg, makes Barça overcome two rival pressure lines at once. In fact, Iñigo-Raphinha, Iñigo-Pedri and Cubarsí-Lewandowski passes are key to playing in the opposite field. Between them they completed 122 of 142 passes.

#Cubarsí #Iñigo #left #avant #garde