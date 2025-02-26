They have become the favorite dance couple in the defense of Hansi Flick. They look, they understand, defend and drop their rival in the trap of the offside. They share their frustration if they fail. And they also mark. 15 years separate Iñigo Martínez (33) from Pau Cubarsí (18). But it does not seem.

It is true that the explosiveness of Lamine Yamal focuses all eyes; It is the surprise effect produced by their 17 years. But the maturity of Pau Cubarsí is from another planet. Yesterday, Estanyol became the youngest defense in Barça’s history to score a goal with 18 years and 34 days. Carles Puyol was 23 and made two seasons that he had promoted to the first team when he scored his first goal. It was against Valladolid in 2001. Gerard Piqué had to leave to return. He had 21 when he drilled the goal for the first time with his Barça. It was in the Champions, before the Sporting of Portugal in 2008. And he was 22 when he scored in the historic 2-6 against Real Madrid in the League.

That seemed a barbarity. And it was. That is why he clashes more that Cubarsí has ​​needed only 63 games in two years to settle and succeed. It is a gift for Flick, which as soon as he saw him, was clear that he should be the one who complemented Iñigo Martínez. Solving Deco’s plans, which always thought of the strength of Araújo, then injured.

Cubarsí’s goal was a header. In a corner exit that focused Raphinha. Perfect to the second stick. The canterano celebrated him kissing the shield. Leaving aside the quiet boy who lives and studies in La Masia and who took the driver’s card a month ago. Iñigo Martínez photocopied the goal of the little brother. Another perfect raphinha corner headed. This course is already three goals.

With these two goals, that of their guardians, to Atlético, there are already 11 goals made from the corner this course. Even so, there was no happy ending. Cubarsí and Iñigo also ended up overflowing and shared their anger when Sorloth scored 4-4.