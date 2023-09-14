How did you feel about the content of this article?

The widespread crisis in Cuba leads many citizens to seek alternatives to leave the country, including through illegal immigration | Photo: EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

A report produced by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) showed that Cubans were the main victims of the illegal immigration process on the Caribbean routes in 2022. In addition to Cuba, the Dominican Republic and Haiti also topped the list.

At least 350 people died last year in the Caribbean subregion on their way to the USA, 150 of them of Cuban nationality. Added to other parts of the sea in America, 2022 recorded 1457 episodes of disappearances or deaths in transit between countries, an increase compared to 2021, which had 1249 reported cases.

The organization linked to the UN pointed out that of the total number of victims, 70 were women, 89 men, 28 minors and 163 people of undetermined sex and age.

The report also specifies that the main cause of death was drowning on “extremely dangerous irregular migration routes”.

The Cuban dictatorship, led by Miguel Díaz-Canel, faces a series of internal problems related to the economy, which is increasingly decadent with the lack of money in banks and government spending on infrastructure and investment in tourism, scarcity of food, fuel and medicines.