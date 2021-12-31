The then 26-year-old Rogel Aguilera-Mederos drove his truck into a traffic jam more than two years ago because the brakes of the truck gave out. The accident killed four people and injured several others. A jury found him guilty and a judge sentenced him to 110 years in prison.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis decided on Thursday to reduce the “arbitrary and unlawful” sentence by 100 years to 10 years in prison. “The length of the prison sentence was simply disproportionate to your actions, nor to the sentences imposed on others for similar crimes,” Polis wrote in a letter to Aguilera-Mederos.

Some 5 million Americans had called on the governor to reduce the sentence in an online petition. With the act, Polis hopes that “confidence in the fairness of the criminal justice system will be restored”.

