





The Cuban sensitive Mhoni Vidente, 44 years old, based in Mexico, never ceases to surprise the public with predictions, especially the alarming ones. This time, the sensitive issued a warning about the possible start of a Third World War.

The fortune teller said in a video shared on her social networks, where she often communicates with fans, that difficult times are approaching for the world due to the intention of several countries to reactivate the economy.

According to the Argentine newspaper La Nacion, the Cuban woman, who says she began acting as a sensitive in 1989, after being struck by lightning, read in the letters that a world conflict involving at least South Korea, the United States, France and Canada could happen soon.

These nations would plan a strategy to maintain relations with Taiwan, amid the worsening crisis in that territory that China considers part of it. “There is someone behind all this power: South Korea, which is very involved with the United States and leads the world in all its forms, wants to keep Vietnam, North Korea and Japan”, declares Mhoni Seer , quoted by the Argentine newspaper.

International attacks and conflicts would begin with an invasion of Asia, says the fortune teller, but Russia and China will not allow such aggression on the continent, which could trigger a series of responses, including war. “Unfortunately, the vision, the prediction I see is that China, the red dragon, will do everything possible to defeat the United States and cause World War III,” comments Mhoni.

Apparently, the conflict would start with the explosion of a nuclear bomb and the invasion of Asia by Western countries. The exact date was not revealed, but the Cuban sensitive predicts that the world war would be about to start.

In retaliation for the attempted invasion of the Asian continent, China would be the first country to launch a missile or bomb towards the United States, whether in Hawaii, Alaska or Puerto Rico. From that moment on, the explosions would not stop, declares the fortune teller, according to La Nacion.

Mhoni Seer also warns that the possible Third World War should have serious consequences for Mexico and that the United States would help to defend it. The Latin country can also be invaded due to its geographical proximity to the Americans. “It is very easy to govern and invade, so China, Russia, India, the Arabs, everyone will want Mexico”, reveals the Cuban sensitive.

And while the nation ruled by Joe Biden will do its best to prevent that from happening, the damage could be incalculable: several attacks would be recorded against Mexico soon. This should exacerbate the wave of violence faced by Aztec territory due to drug trafficking, according to the fortune teller.

Among the other political issues she mentions, a highlight is the Russian president Vladimir Putin, who would fulfill the role of an "antichrist" in World War III, due to his actions and the outbreak of massacres. Along the same lines, the Cuban says that the dispute between Russia and Ukraine will last up to nine years: "He [Putin] it will have nine allies that will help it conquer the planet, they will be Arab countries and large Asian countries", concludes Mhoni Vidente, quoted by La Nacion.








