The Cuban regime this week announced six new decrees to regulate the activities of private companies on the island.

The new action was presented by the Council of Ministers, the highest body of the federal administration, on Wednesday (10), during an extraordinary session. According to the authorities of the dictatorship, the measures aim to “bring order” to the country’s growing private sector, which has been mired in a serious economic and social crisis for years.

According to information provided by Miguel Díaz-Canel’s own regime, policies were implemented to regulate prices, profits and strengthen supervision over the private market, due to the “need to better manage the nascent sector”, justified the national leaders.

A report published in the state newspaper Granma mentioned one of the decrees sanctioned this week, which created the National Institute of Non-State Economic Actors, in order to supervise private companies in Cuba.

According to Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, “this is in no way a crusade against small and medium-sized businesses, nor against other forms of non-state management”, but only seeks “regulation and monitoring”, he said.

This week, Cuba’s Ministry of Finance and Prices imposed price limits on six basic products imported by private companies: chicken, vegetable oil, powdered milk, washing powder, pasta and sausages, in an attempt to curb rising inflation.

The measure also limited profits on these products to 30%, with Havana authorities justifying the action as necessary to contain high prices.

Official data shows that formal inflation increased by more than 77% in 2021 and, in recent years, has fluctuated between 30% and 40% per year.