The Cuban dictatorship, led by Miguel Díaz-Canel, summoned a three-year-old girl to testify in the case of her father, a political prisoner named Idael Naranjo, detained by the regime and sentenced to ten years in prison for having participated in the protests. of July 11, 2021, when thousands of Cubans asked for freedom in several cities on the island.

The girl was officially summoned to appear at a police station in Havana. Her mother, Yunisleydis Rillos Pao, reported in an interview with the Argentine website Infobae her shock and indignation upon receiving the subpoena.

“I have the subpoena in hand, initially I thought it was a mistake. What are they going to ask? What should she say, being a child?”, he said.

Pao added that if the child does not appear at the police station, he could be fined and accused of disobedience.

The subpoena was delivered to the girl’s paternal grandmother this Monday morning (7). The child and his grandmother must appear at the Capri police station in Havana this Tuesday (8) at 2:30 pm local time. However, Pao announced that he will not expose his daughter to this intimidating experience.

“The girl will stay in day care and I will go on her behalf with my mother. I will not subject my daughter to this,” she said.

The NGO Prisoners Defenders, based in Madrid, was the first to denounce the case, classifying it as an “intimidation tactic by the Cuban regime”. The organization questioned the reason for summoning and threatening a three-year-old child, noting that she cannot understand legal procedures.

“This is disgusting. We’ve seen things the same or worse. Cuba’s regime is extremely disgusting. In every aspect, it exudes disgust and degradation,” the NGO said in a statement released on social media, where it tagged Unicef’s profile.

“Everything that happens in Cuba cries out to the heavens, and these barbarities are dystopian”, added the organization.

Pao reported in the interview that she herself is often guarded by Cuban regime security agents. She said she talks regularly with Idael Naranjo, her husband, but all calls are recorded by regime police.

She believes that her daughter’s subpoena is an attempt to frighten her family, in retaliation for her fight for freedom.