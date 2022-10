People walk through Havana, Cuba on September 24, 2022. | Photo: EFE/Yander Zamora

The recent protests in Cuba due to the successive blackouts and shortages are in the sights of the Cuban Attorney General’s Office. In a statement, the agency detailed that crimes are being investigated “related to the burning of facilities, the execution of acts of vandalism, the closing of public roads with the aim of preventing the movement of vehicles and people, attacks and offenses against employees and law enforcement officers and incitement to violence”.

Measures against “parents who used minor children, putting them in risk scenarios, neglecting their duties of protection, assistance, education and care for them would also be analyzed”. The prosecutor’s office called the protests, which began after the energy crisis triggered by the passage of Hurricane Ian through Cuba at the end of September, as “events that disturbed public order and the tranquility of citizens”.

According to independent Cuban media, the protests have been peaceful, and have included squats, street blocks and pots, often with entire families marching, in groups that can range from several dozen to a few hundred. Protesters are calling for the resumption of power supply and an end to blackouts, which can last up to 12 hours. Screams of “Freedom” and against the government are also heard.

In Havana, the Cuban capital alone, at least 30 arrests of protesters have already been counted. In addition, there are reports of violence by security forces and supporters of the Cuban regime against the protesters.