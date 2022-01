How did you feel about this matter?

The island’s biggest democracy demonstrations in decades in July last year were met with mass arrests and arbitrary trials.| Photo: EFE/Ernesto Mastracusa

Cuba’s Attorney General’s Office announced this Tuesday (25) that 790 people were prosecuted for “acts of vandalism” and “serious disturbances of order” in connection with the protests against the communist dictatorship on July 11, including 55 minors. .

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, there was “compliance with the constitutional rights and guarantees of due process”, despite the “manipulations and opinion matrixes that seek to accuse Cuba of human rights violations”.

“The Attorney General’s Office reiterates that it will act in accordance with its constitutional mandate, within the framework of legality, with respect to due process, the protection of the interests of the State and respect for the rights of all citizens,” Cuban state media said in a statement. an announcement.

According to the note, the Prosecutor’s Office received 117 files from the preparatory phase on the “most significant” events, with 790 people related to “acts of vandalism, attacks on authorities, people and property, as well as serious disturbances of order”.

Of these, 110 cases were presented to the courts, with 710 accused facing trial, and 69% were held in custody as a precautionary measure pending trial.

Minors under investigation

Of the total number of accused, 55 are between 16 and 18 years of age, and among them 28 were held in custody. In addition, the Attorney General’s Office investigated 27 minors under the age of 16, but stressed that “in Cuba they are not subject to criminal law”, and thus “the established legal procedure was applied” for these cases.

As a result, ten were “interned in schools of integral formation and conduct, for participating with adults in these acts”, and 17 received “individualized attention in their own school of the National Education System”.

Another 60 defendants are between 19 and 20 years old, of whom 41 were held in custody. The Cuban Penal Code provides for the possibility of their sentences being reduced by up to a third because of their age.