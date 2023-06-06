Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz announced that he had arrived in Moscow on an official visit. On Tuesday, June 6, the politician wrote on his Twitter account.

“Arrived on an official visit to this brotherly country to expand and strengthen bilateral relations between our countries, which have been continuously maintained since 1960,” Cruz wrote.

The prime minister also published an image of the Kremlin and the inscription: “Official visit to the Russian Federation from June 6 to 17.”

It is worth noting that the subscribers of the Cuban Prime Minister supported his trip to Russia, emphasizing that close communication with our country is necessary in order to move on.

“Today, more than ever, we must seek help from the government of the Russian Federation to move forward,” wrote a user with the nickname Raidel.

User Diana Rosa Lopez called Cruz’s trip “another opportunity to continue strengthening the bonds of friendship and solidarity” between the countries.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko was in Cuba on May 17-19 as part of a working trip. Together with Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas, he chaired the 20th meeting of the Russian-Cuban Intergovernmental Commission.

On May 20, Chernyshenko announced that Russia intends to develop cooperation with Cuba in the agro-industrial complex. He also stressed that the main interaction between Russia and Cuba falls on industry and energy.

In March, Cuban Ambassador to Moscow Julio Antonio Garmendia Peña assured that Havana was not going to join the anti-Russian sanctions of the West, even taking into account pressure from the United States.