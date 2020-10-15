Cuban poet Fina García Marruz (Havana, 1923) wins the 8th City of Granada Federico García Lorca International Poetry Prize, the one with the highest economic value (50,000 euros) in Spanish speaking in the poetry section, which failed this morning.

The jury, who has deliberated for just over an hour in the Carmen de los Mártires, highlights “the reflective, intense, sometimes passionate tone” of the writer, in addition to her “formal restraint” and the “mastery of linguistic expression “.

The jury spokesman and professor of Literature at the University of Granada, Álvaro Salvador, pointed out that García Marruz, whose work “is not widely known” in Spain, was part of the magazine’s group of poets with her husband Cintio Vitier origins, which encouraged Cuban cultural resistance.

In this sense, he has pointed out that his award fits “very well” the spirit of the contest, since “somehow” that group had a direct connection with Federico García Lorca and Juan Ramón Jiménez, who represent “the best” of poetry Spanish neopopularista.

The jury also highlighted that García Marruz is “one of the great names in twentieth-century Cuban literature” and one of the “most representative” voices of Spanish-American poetry, for which he has already been Awarded in April of this year with the Reina Sofía Prize for Ibero-American Poetry.

The winner, who also stands out for her research work on the literature of her country, has competed with 40 other candidates, most of them also from Latin American poets.

His poetry has been translated into several languages ​​and appears among other anthologies in the one entitled Carmen Conde: Eleven great Latin American poets (1967) and in that of Margaret Randall: Breaking the silence (1982). García Marruz is the author among others of The lost stares (1951), Trip to Nicaragua, with Vitier (1987), Charlot credits (1990) for which he received the Critics Award in 1991, The Rembrandts de l’Hermitage (1992) or Downtown Havana (1997).

The mayor of Granada, José Torres Hurtado (PP), who has chaired the jury, has reported that he has communicated the award to relatives of the poet, since García is currently hospitalized.

Fina García Marruz is the eighth author to receive this award, which in previous editions went to María Victoria Atencia (2010), José Manuel Caballero Bonald (2009), Tomás Segovia (2008), Francisco Brines (2007), Blanca Varela (2006) , José Emilio Pacheco (2005) and Ángel González (2004).