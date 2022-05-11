EUROPE PRESS Santiago de Cuba Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 3:26 p.m.



Cuban opponent Guillermo Fariñas has been detained by the island’s authorities upon his return to Havana from a tour in which he has denounced human rights violations in Cuba, with stops in Madrid and Brussels, according to the first information provided by his family.

Fariñas’ mother, Alicia Hernández, explained to Radio Martí that the dissident was intercepted when he was leaving the José Martí Airport in the capital, where he had arrived on a flight from the United States.

According to Hernández, a group of agents forced the vehicle in which Fariñas was traveling to drive to a police station in Boyeros and, once there, the dissident was taken to another place. The mother has explained that the agents alleged that they wanted to “talk” with him. The opponent’s niece, Haisa Fariñas, also denounced the arrest on her Twitter account and has stated that her family has no record of the “reason for the arrest.”

Right now he has just been arrested @cocofarinas after his arrival at the Jose Marti airport in Havana. The officers just told my relatives that they should wait for him to be released. Their intentions and the reason for their arrest are unknown. Haisa Fariñas 🇨🇺 (@haisa_farinas) May 10, 2022

Guillermo Fariñas arrived in Spain at the beginning of March, from where he claimed the “high level of social protests” that Cuba has registered since July 2021. In his opinion, Cuba is experiencing a “battle situation”, but he said he is willing to assume the “ risk” of its political challenges.

More than 1,200 people have been imprisoned in the last year in Cuba as a result of their political demands, according to the Prisoners Defenders organization, which estimates that there were 1,015 dissidents who were still in prison at the end of May, mostly for the July protests. .

