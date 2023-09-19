The Cuban Institute for Freedom of Expression and Press (ICLEP), a non-governmental organization that fights for the rights of journalists in Cuba, reported this Sunday (17) that several independent Cuban journalists were the target of repressive actions carried out by members of the island’s communist regime during the Summit of the Group of 77 and China, which took place this weekend in the country and was attended by the president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

According to information from ICLEP, independent journalists who sought to cover the Summit faced arbitrary arrests, house arrests and significant restrictions on internet services by Cuba’s communist regime, led by Miguel Díaz-Canel.

The NGO reported that Henry Constantín Ferreiro, director of the independent Cuban newspaper “La Hora de Cuba”, was one of the first targets of the Cuban regime’s repressive actions. He was detained on Friday afternoon (15), in the capital Havana, and later transferred to a police unit located in Marianao, a city that is part of the metropolitan region of the Cuban capital.

Before his arrest, Ferreiro faced a four-hour cut in his internet service, which occurred on Friday morning. Díaz-Canel regime authorities claimed that the journalist’s arrest was due to his “illegal” stay in Havana.

In a statement published on social media, the newspaper La Hora de Cuba demanded the immediate release of its director and classified his detention as an “arbitrary arrest”.

Another independent journalist from the island, whose name is Luis Ángel Cuza Alfonso, was also detained on Friday when trying to circumvent a police siege that was established near his residence, in the municipality of Playa, in Havana, with the aim of preventing he approached the place where the Summit would take place.

After leaving the Cuban police unit where he was detained on Friday, ICLEP stated that the communist regime authorities threatened to arrest Alfonso again and this time transfer him to a prison unit on the island if he tried to circumvent the siege again to practice his profession.

Other independent journalists who work on the island and are part of the newspaper “Diario de Cuba” also confirmed that they were under siege in Havana, unable to leave their homes. They said they had their internet access cut off during the G77 Summit.

Neife Rigau, who is a Catholic leader and independent journalist from Cuba, also reported that she was called by the island’s police to participate in a “conversation”. She said that she refused to go to the police unit because she believed that the Cuban police’s initiative was “clearly an attempt by the regime to repress her rights as a citizen.”

Guillermo “Coco” Fariñas, general coordinator of the Frente Antitotalitario Unidos (FANTU) organization, was also the target of repressive actions by the Cuban regime during the G77 + China Summit. According to ICLEP, he was detained by the communist regime’s police on the grounds that they wanted to “prevent him from carrying out any movement that could destabilize the Summit”.

In the municipality of Santa Clara, capital of the Cuban province of Villa Clara, located in the central region of the island, ICLEP reported that an individual identified only as “San Lázaro Vigía” was arrested by the regime’s police for making posts on Facebook criticizing the Cuban dictator Miguel Díaz-Canel and the communist regime.

ICLEP also reported that activists Manuel Cuesta Morúa, María Elena Mir and Juan Antonio Madrazo faced police surveillance and restrictions on internet access during the Summit.

Asunción Carrillo, Annia Zamora and Leticia Ramos, who are part of the Damas de Blanco organization, also had their internet services interrupted.

Continued repression

The Cuban communist regime’s repression against independent journalists occurs frequently on the island. This year alone, the NGO defending freedom of expression Article 19 recorded 41 cases of attacks against independent journalists working in Cuba.

Most of these incidents took place in the island’s capital, Havana, while others were reported in provinces such as Matanzas, Camagüey, Santiago de Cuba and Guantánamo. Members of independent media outlets such as Diario de Cuba, La Hora de Cuba, Palenque Visión and CubaNet are among those most affected.

State entities of the Cuban regime such as the Cuban State Security Department (DSE), the Cuban National Revolutionary Police (PNR), the Etecsa Telecommunications Company, the Revolutionary Armed Forces (FAR) and the Provincial Office of the Communist Party (BPP) are behind these repressive actions.