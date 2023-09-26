The Public Ministry (MP) of Cuba requested this Tuesday (26) a total of 155 years in prison for 14 people involved in the protests that took place in August 2022 in the city of Nuevitas, most of them accused of sedition.

According to the MP’s statement, to which EFE had access, those involved are 11 men and three women, aged between 21 and 44, accused of the crimes of sedition (11 cases), continuous enemy propaganda (two) , attack, resistance, sabotage and concealment (one each). Sentence requests range from four to 15 years in prison.

Four defendants would face an individual sentence of 15 years in prison, while one could be sentenced to 11 years, eight to 10 years and another to four years in prison.

Prosecutor Camilo Recio Caballero requested the case be opened for oral trial at the Provincial Popular Court of Camagüey. It could be weeks or months before the trial begins.

He alleges that the “main causes of disorder sought to create internal chaos in the city that would put the tranquility of citizens at risk, thus causing a state of ungovernability and civil disobedience that would spread throughout the province and the country, violating the socio-political system in force in the city.” nation”.

The misuse of the crime of sedition in Cuba – under which dozens of sentences have been handed down in recent years, particularly in the wake of the July 11, 2021 protest trials – is behind many heavy sentences, some of up to 30 years in prison. prison.

NGOs and activists denounce that in these trials, in addition to serious irregularities in due legal process, sentences are issued with a dissuasive nature.

One of those accused of sedition and enemy propaganda – for which a 15-year sentence is requested – is accused of making graffiti insulting the country’s dictator, Miguel Díaz-Canel, writing supposedly false information on social media, promoting, filming and encouraging protests , in addition to throwing stones at a police vehicle.

Another, who could also be sentenced to 15 years in prison, is accused of visiting websites with “notorious anti-Cuban positions”, inciting “violent actions” on social media, insulting the police and authorities, publishing images of the protests and resisting arrest.

Three of the defendants are accused of participating in breaking the windows at the local electricity company’s gate. The protests came after weeks of long and frequent blackouts.

The MP’s petition also explicitly denies that the police attacked minors during the protests, a fact that several family members reported to EFE.

Nuevitas, a coastal city with around 60 thousand inhabitants, was the scene, on August 18 and 19, 2022, of some of the biggest protests against the Cuban dictatorship since July 11, 2021.