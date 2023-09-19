Although it goes unnoticed by many, the Metroid franchise has taken on a kind of renaissance in the video game industry, since in a short period of time we have received the fifth installment of the main saga and a remaster of the first Prime. Given this, a new euphoria for the brand has arrived, that includes people who pay tribute in the form of cosplay.

We have the clearest example of faithful tributes with the streamer nicknamed Staryuuki on social networks, who has delighted locals and strangers with an interpretation of Samus Aran in the way we saw for the video game Metroid Zero Mission for G.B.A.. And the response from the public has been seen in the form of likes, shares and other interactions on the networks.

Here are the photos shared on instagram:

It is worth mentioning that the young woman from Cuba has done many more Cosplays of different characters and shares the images on her official networks, having faces of great importance such as Spider-Man and even Lola Bunny from Space Jam. For its part, it is a good sign that consideration is given to Metroidsince so Nintendo will continue to release games from the saga in the future and without so many years of waiting.

Remember that a large part of the franchise titles are in switch.

Via: instagram

Editor’s note: Samus is one of the most iconic characters in the industry, so having cosplays is important because of the detail of keeping the franchise alive. The truth is, I think it shouldn’t take long to hear from the sixth main or Prime 4.