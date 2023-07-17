A Cuban named Leandro Pupo, 35, could be sentenced to four years in prison over a Facebook post. The information was published this Monday (17th) by the independent news portal CubaNet.

According to the news, on March 11 of this year Pupo made a criticism directed at the Ministry of the Interior of Cuba on his Facebook profile. The organ of the dictator Díaz-Canel had published on the social network a call for young Cubans to join the country’s military.

“Take a look at the Ministry of Interior offers for young people. The people need freedom and what the dictatorship offers young people are these courses to turn them into informers, into henchmen, to continue repressing and enslaving Cubans”, said the text written by Pupo.

The Cuban Public Ministry alleged that Pupo’s text affected “the morals and prestige” of the Ministry of the Interior. According to Cuban law, he violated Article 270 of the Penal Code, which states that “whoever defames, denigrates or publicly belittles the institutions of the Republic of Cuba, the political, mass or social organizations of the country, or the heroes and martyrs of the Fatherland”, may suffer with penalties of deprivation of liberty, various arrests and fines.

According to Giselle Morfi, a lawyer for the human rights NGO Cubalex, the crime for which Pupo is accused goes against international human rights standards.

“It is legal barbarism. People have to feel confident in order to disapprove of these institutions protected by the Penal Code”, she said. Morfi concluded by stating that “what happens in this case is the result of a Penal Code and a specific crime that comes from an authoritarian government, which only wants to maintain control and silence the people”.

Persecutions like the one carried out against Pupo are part of the great effort that the Cuban regime has been making to control criticism directed at the dictatorship in the virtual environment.

Since Internet access began to become popular in Cuba, the State has transferred its surveillance mechanisms from the physical world to the online sphere. The country even has a decree establishing fines of up to 3,000 Cuban pesos and the confiscation of equipment and means used to connect to the internet to anyone caught “breaking the law”.

Leandro’s trial does not yet have a date set for it to take place. It is only known that the same officers in charge of monitoring their social networks will act as witnesses and whistleblowers in the process. The Public Ministry of the Cuban regime asked the judge to replace the prison sentence with 1,460 days of forced labor with hospitalization. In this way, Pupo would spend 48 months detained in a camp where he would have to work and, with luck, get passes to visit his home.

The young man has a 16-year-old son who lives with him. A few weeks ago, his main fear was that recruitment for the Cuban Military Service would begin. Now, to that fear he adds another: that his son will be taken to serve in the army.