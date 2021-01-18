Film director Juan Carlos Tabio, co-author of classics of Cuban filmography such as Strawberry and Chocolate o Guantanamera, died this Monday in Havana at 78 years old, informed the Institute of Art and Cinematographic Industry of Cuba (ICAIC).

The work of Tabío (1943), who won the National Film Award in 2014, “It is part of the transcendent history of Cuban cinema”, the ICAIC highlighted on its Twitter account.

The renowned filmmaker’s legacy includes 41 documentaries and fiction films, among them cult titles for the public and critics for their ability to convey the sense of humor of Cubans while capturing the reality and problems of the country.

He did so in pieces like comedy Is swapped (1985), his first fiction feature film and the most iconic title of his career, turned into a classic of the genre, in which the star Rosita Fornés, who died last year, starred.

Cuban filmmaker Juan Carlos Tabío died at 78 years of age. Photo DPA

He also highlighted as co-director, together with the late Tomás Gutiérrez Alea, from the films Strawberry and Chocolate (1993), which was nominated for an Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film and garnered a score of international awards, and Guantanamera (nineteen ninety five).

Other films of his that made the public laugh with their load of corrosive humor are Plaff (1988), which chen it was released in their country, it was seen by three million people in a month, Waiting list (2000) and The horn of plenty (2009), the latter two with the actor Jorge Perugorría at the head of the cast, the same from “Fresa y Chocolate”.

Tabío combined his work behind the cameras with that of a scriptwriting and directing teacher at the San Antonio de los Baños International School of Film and Television, under whose auspices the Colombian writer was involved. Gabriel Garcia Marquez.

His writing, directing and drama workshops spread to other countries such as Mexico, Costa Rica and Panama.

Strawberry and Chocolate. The film co-directed by Juan Carlos Tabío showed the reality of thousands of gays on the island.

In 2011 he worked on the project of the feature film series Seven days in Havana, along with the Puerto Rican actor Benicio, the bull, the Spanish director Julio Medem, the French Laurent cantet, the Argentinian Pablo Trapero, the Palestinian Elia Suleiman and the Argentine-French Gaspar Noe.

Condolences for the death of Tabío have multiplied since the news was known, among them those of the Cuban Ministry of Culture and the Casa de las Américas.

Cubans also showed on social networks his sadness for the loss of the filmmaker, whose remains will be cremated, pending the details of the farewell acts of one of the fathers of contemporary cinema on the island.

“Cinema is a product of society, and society is always changing, it is a process that demonstrates that there is an attempt and possibilities to approach reality in a very reflective, deeper way and further from the schemata. And that’s healthy, “he said in an old interview with the newspaper The country from Spain.

And in a train of reflections aloud, he added: “Art, what a film can reflect, is nothing more than a provocation system where the magic circuit with the viewer is closed. Art provokes, and it is the viewer who makes the changes and finds the solution “.

WD

Look also

