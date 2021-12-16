Activists and friends of Cuban rapper Maykel Castillo “Osorbo”, who is being held in a maximum security prison, have denounced the lack of communication imposed on the musician by the Cuban dictatorship and expressed concern about the deterioration of his health.

Osorbo is co-author of the song “Patria y Vida”, which became the anthem of protesters who took to the streets of Cuba to demand freedom at the July 11 protests. The song was awarded the Best Urban Song category at the Latin Grammy on November 18th.

On Saturday, activist and art historian Anamely Ramos, who lives in Miami, said that it had been nine days since anyone had contact with Osorbo. “Before, he had been without the phone since November 19 (the day after the Grammys), except for a quick call to [a ativista] Carolina [Barreto] on December 2,” said the Facebook activist.

“In Cuba’s dictatorship, winning a Grammy is a punishment for a contesting artist,” he added.

Ramos said a few weeks ago that Osorbo is sick and that his life is in danger in prison. After a six-day hunger and thirst strike, and remaining in solitary confinement for four days, the musician said he was seen by a doctor because of swollen glands and other symptoms, including tiredness and fever.

talking to the website 14ymedium, Anamely Ramos said that Osorbo does not have a conclusive diagnosis, and that the musician and his friends do not trust any diagnosis or medical treatment he might receive in prison.

She suspects he has a problem with his lymphatic system. “If he is like this, it is precisely because of his unjust imprisonment and the ill-treatment to which he was subjected long before he was in prison.”

Maykel Osorbo was unable to attend the awards ceremony in Las Vegas as he had been incarcerated in Cuba for six months. His detention prompted international campaigns for his release.

Earlier this month, composer Yotuel Romero, co-author of “Patria y Vida,” said in an interview with Infobae that Osorbo was incommunicado and that not even his lawyer was allowed to see him. “In Cuba there is no legislation to defend the accused,” he said.

Romero lives in the United States and recently met with President Joe Biden, with whom he spoke about the situation of life in Cuba and about the composition of “Patria y Vida”.

Last week, two US senators called on the European Union to condemn the detention of political prisoners in Cuba, to give more help to Cuban activists and to reassess the dialogue agreement with the country.

Republican senators Marco Rubio and Bob Menéndez asked in a letter sent to Josep Borrell, head of European diplomacy, that the EU “maintain the historic commitment to the Cuban people, human rights and democracy, renewing its call to immediately release José Daniel Ferrer, Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara, Maykel Osorbo and all the political prisoners on the island”.

The American magazine Rolling Stone placed “Patria y Vida” in its list of the 50 best songs of 2021 (in the 30th position) and highlighted the difficulty in recording the song: Osorbo and another rapper, El Funky, recorded their verses in secret in Havana and sent them to Yotuel Romero, Gente de Zona and Descemer Bueno to mix in the United States.

The song’s title is a response to the slogan “homeland or death” by the dictator Fidel Castro. “No more lies / my people ask for freedom, no more indoctrination / let’s no longer shout ‘homeland or death’, but ‘homeland and life’ / and start building what we dream / what they destroyed with their hands”, he says an excerpt of the lyrics.