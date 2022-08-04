





The Central Bank of Cuba (BCC) reported that as of this Thursday, banks and exchange offices will start buying dollars at the price of 120 Cuban pesos, a rate similar to that of the informal market, a measure aimed at raising foreign exchange.

“We consider that the rate of 120 Cuban pesos to the dollar, the currency used as the basis for establishing the exchange rate for the rest of the currencies, is the rate that we believe will have the most expectations”, expressed the president of the bank, Marta Sabina Wilson, in speech on TV.

The currency soared on the black market after, in January 2021, Cuba implemented a financial reform that fixed the dollar at 24 pesos and, four months later, suspended the sale of dollars to the population due to lack of liquidity. Since then, the American currency has been traded on the informal market at 124 pesos. Today, it was worth 115, according to the independent outlet El Toque, considered illegal in Cuba.

At the moment, only financial institutions will acquire the US currency. In the future, the population will also be able to buy dollars. “The 120 pesos to the dollar rate is not balance, it’s just for the purchase. When we start selling, a balanced exchange rate will be defined”, explained Marta Sabina.

The new parity will be aimed at the general population and tourists, added the official. In this way, two exchange rates will remain in effect.

Economy Minister Alejandro Gil explained that the official parity of 24 pesos will remain in effect for transactions within the Cuban economy. “This step has no impact on the functioning of the business sector. The official exchange rate will be maintained” for joint ventures, state-owned companies and other financial transactions, he said.







