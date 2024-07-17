AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 07/17/2024 – 19:32

Hardline against “corruption” and “tax evasion”: almost three years after having authorized small and medium-sized private companies, the Cuban government launched this Wednesday (17) an offensive to regulate the sector that has shaken an economy in deep crisis and which it accuses of generating “negative trends”.

“We are not here to close [as empresas privadas]”, but “we have to reorganize”, said Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, when presenting a report during a session of Parliament that will last until Saturday.

With galloping inflation, the devaluation of the Cuban peso in the informal market, low levels of productivity, an abysmal fiscal deficit (22% of GDP), shortages and lack of liquidity, the communist island, weakened by the effects of the pandemic and the intensification of the Washington embargo, is plunged into its worst crisis in 30 years.

In an attempt to alleviate shortages, the government authorized in 2021, for the first time in 60 years, the operation of private companies in defined sectors, such as tourism, construction and food supply.

However, the emergence of the private sector in a landscape dominated by 80% of state-owned companies generated “distortions” and “negative trends”, according to the government, just as a monetary reform aimed at boosting the economy was failing.

Accustomed to capturing most of the foreign currency that entered the country, the State suddenly found itself in desperate need of foreign currency, having to compete with these new players.

Private sector imports, valued by the government at US$1.3 million in 2023 (R$7.1 million at the current exchange rate), have caused “an uncontrollable spiral of demand for foreign currency in the country”, favoring the development of an illegal market, Marrero explained.

The Prime Minister accused some of these companies of participating in the “illegal currency market”. “They even offered goods and services in the country in foreign currencies”, he pointed out.

At least four currencies – the Cuban peso, the dollar, the euro and the MLC (the local electronic currency equivalent to the dollar) – coexist on the island of 11 million inhabitants, where there are also three exchange rates, two official and one informal.

– ‘Order and discipline’ –

In his speech, which lasted more than two hours, the Prime Minister acknowledged that the authorities “lacked foresight.” But “things that were clear were also not fulfilled,” he added, highlighting the need to “reestablish order and discipline” in the economic system.

On Tuesday, President Miguel Díaz-Canel criticized the “corruption” and “high levels of tax evasion” weighing on an economy also hampered by low productivity and bureaucracy.

According to Marrero, tax evasion by private actors in terms of sales taxes reached “50 billion Cuban pesos between the beginning of 2023 and April 2024”. “It is a third of the budget deficit” of the country, he insisted, without explaining the exchange rate he used for the calculation.

Among the measures announced are increased tax controls, reinforced oversight, the closure of companies that underreport, the reinforcement of electronic payment systems and the certification of the legality of funds.

Regarding the fall of the Cuban peso against the dollar, which was quoted this Wednesday at 308 pesos per unit on the illegal market, against 120 pesos on the formal market, the government ruled out a new devaluation, but made clear its intention to “collect the excess in circulation”.

The total amount of pesos “circulating on the streets at this moment is 400 billion” and “is concentrated in 10% of the population,” Marrero explained. Furthermore, he highlighted that “it could exceed 400 billion by the end of the year.” […]the 600 billion”.

Faced with high inflation (70% in 2021, 39% in 2022, 30% in 2023), most Cubans have seen their purchasing power plummet, while some private companies fill their shelves with unaffordable imported products, exacerbating increasingly apparent inequalities.

The prime minister promised a “new company law” in September, and highlighted that in the country’s planned economy, 20% of the workforce works in the informal sector.