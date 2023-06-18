Nearly fifty Cuban creators signed a statement to denounce the suspension of the documentary “Havana de Fito” about Fito Páez and Cuba, in a movie theater in this capital, an act described as “censorship” by its director Juan Pin Vilar.

Among the signatories of the statement, released on Thursday and of which AFP obtained a copy, are Fernando Pérez, Cuba’s most important living filmmaker, and Jorge Perugorría, main protagonist of the iconic film “Strawberry and Chocolate” (1993).

The text, which does not mention the word “censorship”, criticizes culture officials who “have made successive mistakes”, preventing the presentation of this documentary on the close relationship of the Argentine rock star with Havana.

The controversy began at the end of April when the projection of three documentaries was canceled due to the disapproval of the Ministry of Culture in an independent space in this capital.

In addition to “Havana de Fito”, “Existen” will be presented, a film about graffiti in Cuba and directed by Fernando Fraguela and Yulier Rodríguez, and “El Encargado”, by Ricardo Figueredo.

Given the suspension of the small festival, Pin Vilar sent a letter to President Miguel Díaz-Canel to complain and ask that in “solution to this disrespectful, mediocre, and unfair action”, the piece will be presented in a well-known venue in the city.

The singer, who has traveled frequently to the island since the 1980s, gives his opinion in the documentary, among other topics, about the death of the revolutionary fighter Camilo Cienfuegos, whose plane disappeared when he was returning from the province of Camagüey (east) to Havana in 1959. and the execution in 2003 of three young Cubans for hijacking a boat to emigrate to the United States.

“Slant Look”

“Personally, I feel the censorship of La Habana de Fito as a deplorable act that imposes a biased look,” says the letter posted on Facebook by the director.

“Fito is not at any critical moment, what Fito says is that he gives his point of view on two specific events in the history of Cuba, he does not judge him, nor do I as a director,” Pin Vilar told AFP by telephone.

The matter was complicated last weekend when a copy of the documentary was shown on Cuban television, without the authorization of the director.

After the film was released, the Minister of Culture, Alpidio Alonso, tweeted: “Is the lie of those who unfairly accuse us of censoring the documentary ‘Havana de Fito’ legal? Are their manipulations, which repeat and reinforce the clichés, legal? of the counterrevolutionary campaign against Cuba?

But for Pin Vilar, broadcasting on public television “It is illegal”. The artist reported that before the broadcast two high-ranking cultural officials called him and he did not authorize it.

“I also explained the reason, which is that the documentary has an agreement with some Argentine distributors” that will take it to festivals, explained Pin.

For his part, Yulier Rodríguez, co-director of the documentary on the history of graffiti artists in Cuba, told AFP that he supports “any action by this group in search of freedom of expression and artistic expression for Cuban creators.”

The filmmakers claim in their statement, something unusual in Cuba, “errors” such as “suspending the screening,” “not offering public information” about the decision, in addition to “presenting an unfinished copy of the documentary.”

They add that “similar procedures have become systematic” especially those related to the cinema.

More than 300 artists, including Fernando Pérez, They held an unprecedented sit-in in front of the Ministry of Culture in November 2020 to demand freedom of expression.

The authorities’ response added to the frustration of the creators, who saw that the promised dialogue had turned into a simulation.

However, this sit-in opened the doors to the historic anti-government demonstrations that broke out on July 11, 2021.

