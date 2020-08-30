The boxer Erislandy ‘The American Dream’ Lara revalidated this Saturday the title of world champion of weight superwelter of the World Boxing Association (WBA) after beating American boxer Greg Vendetti with superiority.

With a aesthetic and orderly boxing, The left handed Lara, 37 years old, dominated much of the combat with jab and cross punch combinations and it was imposed by unanimous decision of the jury of the fight disputed in the Microsoft Theater, in Los Angeles. The Cuban fighter used his legs more than usual to prevent Vendetti, who was shorter, from enter easily to hit him, the only strategy that could lead him to victory.

Although Lara had control of the fight at all times, it was not until sixth round that landed several left hands in a row on Vendetti, who suffered to recover from those blows.

Finally, Lara prevailed after hit Vendetti 161 times successfully, which had a basically defensive strategy and could only give the Cuban champion 88, a result in line with the pre-fight bets.

With this victory, the Guantanamo fighter left his particular record at 27-3-3, with 15 knockouts, after more than a year of inactivity. In her last fight, Lara defeated by KO in the second round Ramon Alvarez, one of the brothers of the champion Canelo Alvarez.

Asked by Efe about his future, Lara ruled out retiring in the next few years for his “perfect” physical condition, something that demonstrated against Vendetti, seven years younger than him. “Until I see that things get complicated for me in the ring, I will continue fighting. But lI’ve been taking hits since I was 12, and youI can’t be like this all my life, “ he said in an interview with Efe before the fight this Saturday. In fact, the boxer claimed to be “much better” now than six years ago. “I’m super good mentally, thank God, and in tremendous health,” he stressed.