Cuban dictator Miguel Díaz-Canel | Photo: EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

The Cuban regime has revised “downward” its economic growth projection for 2023 and now expects a contraction of “up to 2%” of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), according to the Minister of Economy of the Castro dictatorship, Alejandro Gil, informed Parliament of the country this Monday (18).

The new estimate represents a sharp drop in relation to the initial forecast of 3% expansion, made at the beginning of this year, and reflects the “adverse scenario” faced by the island, which suffers under the Miguel Díaz-Canel regime from food shortages. , medicines and fuel, high inflation, frequent blackouts and poor results in the tourism sector, which was one of the pillars of the Cuban economy.

Tourism will not reach the objectives set by the communist regime for this year. According to Gil, of the target of 3.5 million expected visitors, only just over 2 million are expected. This would be the second year in a row that the country has failed to reach its target in the sector, which has not yet recovered the 4 to 5 million visitors registered before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Furthermore, the government approved earlier this month a reform of the 2023 Budget Law to increase the fiscal deficit by more than 44%, to 98 billion pesos (about US$4.08 billion). This would represent around 15% of Cuban GDP, according to estimates by independent experts, after three consecutive years with fiscal deficits above 10%, values ​​that point to a macroeconomic imbalance.

The serious economic and social crisis in Cuba has worsened in recent years due to poor management. Because of the instability, a wave of migration and social discontent took over the population, which ended up demonstrating on some occasions and being harshly repressed and persecuted by the Díaz-Canel dictatorship. (With EFE Agency)