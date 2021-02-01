The international campaign to promote Cuba’s international medical brigades for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize continues, as applications closed on January 31. Parliamentarians across Europe, in France, in Germany or in Belgium, personalities like British Labor Jeremy Corbyn campaign for the recognition of some 4,000 doctors, nurses and technicians deployed in some 40 countries to help contain the spread of the coronavirus in Europe, Latin America, the Caribbean, Africa and the Middle East. Supposed to reward “The personality or the community having contributed the most or the best to the rapprochement of peoples, to the abolition or reduction of standing armies, to the assembly and propagation of progress for peace”, the prestigious distinction will be the subject of fierce opposition from the right and the far right in the United States, before being attributed to Cuba: for the Republicans flirting with the anti-Castro electorate in Florida, Cuban doctors would be victims of “Trafficking in human beings” and of ” forced labor “ (sic).