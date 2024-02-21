The Cuban regime, led by dictator Miguel Díaz-Canel, expressed its support for President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva after Israel declared him “persona non grata” for comparing the Israeli offensive against the Gaza Strip with the Holocaust.

“All our solidarity goes to our dear brother Lula, president of Brazil, declared persona non grata in Israel for his sincere denunciation of the extermination of the Palestinian population in Gaza,” wrote Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel on the social network X.

“We applaud and admire your bravery. You will always be on the right side of history”, added the island's dictator in his message.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez also declared his support and solidarity with Lula “in the tireless denunciation of the genocide, extermination and apartheid suffered by the Palestinian people in Gaza at the hands of Israeli forces”.

This Tuesday (20), Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz demanded that Lula apologize to “millions of Jews around the world” for daring to compare the war in the Middle East with the Holocaust.

Previously, on Monday (19), he had summoned the Brazilian ambassador in Jerusalem, Frederico Meyer, to inform him that the Israeli government had decided to declare Lula “persona non grata” until he recanted and asked for forgiveness.

In turn, the Brazilian government described the Israeli reaction to Lula's statements as “absurd” and “unacceptable”, who had already used the word “genocide” on other occasions to describe the Israeli offensive.

The PT member also received support from other left-wing governments in Latin America. Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro stated during his TV program “Con Maduro +” that Adolf Hitler was “a monster created by Western elites”.

“What they are doing, as President Lula da Silva said at the African Union meeting, what they are doing from the Israeli government is the same thing that Hitler did against the Jewish people,” said the Chavista leader.

The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, used his social networks to support his Brazilian counterpart. In the publication, the leftist expressed his “full solidarity” with Lula and stated that the Brazilian president “only spoke the truth” when “denouncing” what he called “genocide” and comparing the offensive of the Israeli armed forces in Gaza with the Holocaust .

The president of Bolivia, Luis Arce, expressed “solidarity” with Lula for having been declared “persona non grata” by Israel.

“From the Plurinational State of Bolivia, we express all our solidarity and support to our brother President of Brazil, Lula, declared 'persona non grata' in Israel for telling the truth about the genocide committed against the brave Palestinian people. History will not forgive those who are indifferent to this barbarity”, said Arce.