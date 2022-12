How did you feel about this article?

Peruvians protest in Lima against ousted president Pedro Castillo, who attempted a coup this week 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE/Aldair Mejía

Cuba’s dictator, Miguel Díaz-Canel, said this Friday (9) that the removal and arrest of former Peruvian president Pedro Castillo this week “is the result of a process led by the ruling oligarchies to subvert the popular will”. ”.

Díaz-Canel wrote on Twitter that the oligarchy went against the popular will, which “elected its government [de Castillo] according to the Peruvian legal order”.

Castillo ordered by decree on Wednesday (7) the dissolution of Congress with the intention of establishing an exceptional emergency government, but the coup attempt was rejected by the Justice and the Peruvian Legislature dismissed him, claiming “permanent moral incapacity”.

Immediately afterwards, Castillo was arrested by his own escort while on his way to the Mexican Embassy in Lima to apply for asylum. The former vice-president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, assumed the presidency shortly afterwards.

In the first official reaction from Havana, three days later, Díaz-Canel added that “Cuba defends the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of States”.

“It is up to the Peruvian people to find solutions to their challenges on their own, in virtue of their legitimate interests,” he added, noting that their decisions “must be respected.”

The former Peruvian president will continue to be detained until December 13, by order of a judge of the Federal Supreme Court, who upheld the request of the Public Ministry that requested the measure while Castillo is investigated for the alleged crime of rebellion.