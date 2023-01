Chancellor of the Castro regime, Bruno Rodríguez, said that Brazil’s return to the regional forum identified with the left will help Latin America to “continue consolidating its unity in diversity” | Photo: EFE/Yander Zamora

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Cuban dictatorship, Bruno Rodríguez, celebrated this Friday (6th) the reincorporation of Brazil into the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

“Latin America and the Caribbean can and must continue consolidating its unity in diversity, as an essential condition for our essential integration”, wrote the Chancellor on Twitter.

The Brazilian government announced on Thursday (5) its “full and immediate” return to the regional mechanism founded in 2010 and which it left in 2020 with Jair Bolsonaro as president. Bolsonaro justified at the time that Celac supported “non-democratic” regimes such as those in Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua.

Cuba sent its vice-president, Salvador Valdés, to the inauguration of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva with the mission of “restoring the ties in the order of bilateral relations and taking them to the highest political level”, as he declared to the official newspaper of the dictatorship Cuban, the Granma.