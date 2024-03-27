The Cuban dictatorship, led by Miguel Díaz-Canel, banned two traditional processions during Holy Week in the provinces of Granma and Havana.

On Monday (25), parish priest Lester Rafael Zayas, from the parish of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, in the Vedado neighborhood, in Havana, communicated through the church's social networks that the regime prevented the procession of the Holy Burial, scheduled for the Good friday.

According to the religious leader, he received a notification “through the competent channels”, declaring the disapproval of the religious ceremony, which had been celebrated for more than 11 years in the parish, except during the pandemic period.

According to the released note, the refusal was in relation to the parish priest, whose homilies “apparently make some people uncomfortable or nervous”, as he stated.

After the statement, a source linked to the Catholic Church, who requested anonymity, informed the portal Cubanet that the diocese of Bayamo-Manzanillo, in the province of Granma, also had the event canceled by the dictatorship.

The denial of the license was notified by Bismar Quesada, responsible for the Bayamo section of the Office for Attention to Religious Affairs of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC). According to the Catholic source, they gave no explanation as to the reason for the impediment. “They never give, they just say yes or no,” he explained.

The procession would follow through several streets of the city with the participation of parishioners, who usually accompany an image or saint while praying and singing. In the case of Bayamo, the processions would take place during Palm Sunday, at the Way of the Cross and at the Holy Burial.

According to the source, “the regime fears that the procession will serve as a pretext to reactivate the protests” of March 18, when hundreds of Cubans took to the streets to demand their rights to food and electricity in the midst of the year-long crisis faced on the island. “They are trying to avoid crowds”, he also said.

The NGO Defenders of Prisoners, which monitors the situation of political prisoners in Havana, considered the ban on the procession in the city of Bayamo as “an example of the lack of religious freedom on the island”.

“Cuba overwhelmingly represses religious freedom. This has been shown in a series of recent analyses: in United Nations rapporteurs and working groups; in the latest resolution of the European Parliament and organizations such as the United States Commission for International Religious Freedom,” the Spain-based organization said.