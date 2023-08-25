The Cuban dictator, Miguel Díaz-Canel, expressed this Thursday (24) his enthusiasm for the expansion of the group of emerging economies Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), which admitted the entry of six new countries in the bloc, including Argentina.

Díaz-Canel said that this expansion will strengthen the bloc’s “relevance” on the world stage.

During the 15th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Brics, held in Johannesburg, South Africa, the dictator of the Cuban regime emphasized that the authority of the Brics is “unquestionable” and that the expansion will contribute to a “transformation of the financial architecture international level”, which, according to him, is “historically unequal”.

The dictator also praised the role of the New Development Bank (NDB) created by the Brics and its president, Dilma Roussef, and defended that it becomes an “alternative to traditional financial institutions”, which often, according to him, “exploit the Southern nations”. Díaz-Canel also applauded the BRICS initiative to establish a diversified foreign currency reserve mechanism.

Díaz-Canel also proposed the expansion of joint actions by banks in the Bric countries, including the possibility of a single currency for their operations, with the aim of “reducing dependence on the US currency” and its “harmful global influence”.

The Cuban dictator criticized the West and claimed that the Brics, along with the Group of 77 and China, play a role in the search for a “fairer world order”. He stated that this is not just an option, but the “only viable alternative”.

Meanwhile, the dictator of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, also ratified this Thursday the country’s interest in joining the BRICS group, emphasizing the importance of admitting member countries to the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

“We want to contribute to this world model with the largest certified oil reserves in our country, among other riches, our country has abundant mineral resources”, said the Venezuelan dictator.

Maduro highlighted that the entry of OPEC countries allows the bloc to control a significant percentage of global oil and gas reserves.

“Of the 23 candidates in the eventual process of expanding the Brics, seven of them belong to OPEC, which supplies a fundamental percentage of the world market, and between us we group 77% of the world’s oil reserves”, said Maduro.

Maduro also mentioned Venezuela’s ability to contribute its “experience in resisting economic sanctions” and its “commitment to promoting solid political and economic relations” between the Brics and the nations of Latin America and the Caribbean.

The Venezuelan dictator also reaffirmed the need to advance in the “de-dollarization of the global economy”, considering the use of the US dollar “as an economic weapon”.

The expansion of the Brics, supported by China, is seen as an effort to increase the influence of these emerging economies in international institutions and “balance the dominant power” of the United States and Europe.

The group, previously composed only of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, will now also include Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Ethiopia, United Arab Emirates and Iran.