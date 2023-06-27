The origins of the conflict in Ukraine lie in the aggressive policy of the United States, said on Tuesday, June 27, the Minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of the Republic of Cuba, Army Corps General Alvaro Lopez Miera, during negotiations in Moscow with Russian Defense Minister General of the Army Sergei Shoigu.

“The desire of the United States to continue the expansion of NATO to the borders of Russia has led to consequences that forced Russia to launch a special military operation. In this context, Russia plays a leading role in the fight against fascism, which they are now trying to spread in Europe,” he said.

The Minister also noted that Havana opposes unilateral anti-Russian sanctions. According to him, they are contrary to the UN Charter.

Shoigu met with the Minister of Defense of Cuba on June 27. According to Shoigu, today Russian-Cuban relations are on the rise, a high pace of development of political dialogue between the countries has been achieved.

In mid-June, Russian President Vladimir Putin, at a meeting in the Kremlin with Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz, expressed confidence that relations between the two countries would develop in all areas, including energy and tourism. He pointed out that there was no need to discuss the special allied and long-term nature of relations between the two states.