Baseball player Iván Prieto, from the Cuban team that participated in the World Baseball Classic in Miami and was eliminated this Sunday in the semifinals by the United States, did not board the plane that took his teammates back to Cuba on Monday, according to the Cuban media outlet .

The Antillean group arrived in Cuba on a charter flight from Miami and Prieto was not among those who got off the aircraft, added that media, which in turn cites other media on the island. Francys Romero, a reference to Cuban baseball, also confirmed it on his social networks.

The alleged desertion has not been confirmed by any official source in the US. Cuban exile sources in Miami told EFE that they had received calls from Holguín, the province where he is from, warning that Prieto, who plays for the Alzanes de Granma, had stayed in the US but they have no indication that this is the case for now.

The Cuban team ended its journey in the World Cup with a 2-14 loss against the United States at the LoanDepot Park stadium in the city of Miami, Florida. Cuba was not included among the first four places in the World Classic since 2006, which was the first version of the event and the one in which the Cubans finished second.

The match between Cuba and the United States, which resulted in the crushing defeat of the Cubans, was preceded by demonstrations around the Loan Sports Park stadium, the “home” of the Marlins, the Miami team that plays in the Big leagues. The Cuban exile in Miami took advantage of the game to ask for the freedom of the political prisoners and free elections in Cuba and inside the stadium, with capacity for more than 36,000 people, which was completely filled, many spectators wore t-shirts with the legend “Patria y vida”, the title of the song that was the anthem of the peaceful protests that broke out in Cuba on July 11, 2021.

Four people, including the activist and graffiti artist Danilo Maldonado, “El Sexto”, and the journalist and writer Carlos Manuel Álvarez, were arrested for throwing banners against the Cuban “dictatorship” onto the field of play during the semifinal of the World Baseball Classic , the Miami Dade Police confirmed to EFE.

A police spokesman said Monday that they were accused of trespassing on private property. Exile sources told EFE that they were set a thousand dollar bail for each one and they were all released from jail, except “El Sexto”. In a statement to EFE before the game, Ramón Saúl Sánchez, leader of the Democracy Movement, stressed that “it is not a protest against the athletes who play in the World Cup”, but rather “an expression of protest against a dictatorship that has imprisoned for 64 years, oppressed, tortured and murdered Cubans”.

Sánchez pointed out that “baseball diplomacy did not work for Barack Obama,” who, while he was president, traveled to Cuba in 2016 and attended a baseball game with then-Cuban President Raúl Castro, nor will it work for the current US president. USA, Joseph Biden.

EFE