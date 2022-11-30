The jury of the fourth edition of the Anagrama Chronicle Award has decided to award this Tuesday the award to the Cuban chronicler Carlos Manuel Álvarez and his work intruders, a detailed account of the protests organized by the so-called San Isidro Movement and which represented a profound political change in Cuban society. “This is a detailed observation exercise on the current political situation in Cuba that is intertwined with a reflection on the role of journalism, writing and art,” the jury highlighted in its ruling. The prize has been awarded within the framework of the Guadalajara International Book Fair, the most important literary event in Latin America. Álvarez has said that this award, endowed with 10,000 euros, fills him with satisfaction and that it is a sample of the resonance that journalistic work can have.

“The awards always bring a dose of enthusiasm that is necessary to oxygenate after the solidarity exercise of writing,” Álvarez said in a telephone interview with EL PAÍS. “It is a direct retribution, relatively easy to measure, of the resonance that your work has abroad. Texts are waves that one launches into that sea of ​​information, that external noise that we are surrounded by, waiting for them to break through. Receiving this award is heartwarming”, he added.

The jury of this fourth edition of the award has been made up of the Argentine chronicler Leila Guerriero, the Mexican journalist Juan Villoro, the Argentine writer Martín Caparrós, the editor Silvia Sesé and José Javier Villarreal, Secretary of Culture of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León, which organizes the award together with the Anagrama publishing house. In this edition, the organizers received forty originals from ten countries. The ruling states: “After a detailed reading, the jury unanimously decided that the winning entry is intruders by Carlos Manuel Álvarez (presented under the pseudonym Yorik). In this book, the author explores recent events in his native Cuba. Specifically, he narrates his experience during the protests organized by the San Isidro Movement, which brought together more than two hundred Cuban artists, intellectuals, and activists. The protest occurred in 2020 following the arrest of rapper Denis Solís. intruders It is a detailed chronicle of the peaceful movement that shook the island for several days and of which the author was a part. In addition to his own experience, the action is interspersed with profiles of some of the protagonists of the events. This is a detailed observation exercise on the current political situation in Cuba that is intertwined with a reflection on the role of journalism, writing and art”.

Regarding the award jury, Álvarez has said that they are “teachers” who have accompanied him throughout his career as a journalist. “I understand teaching as a relationship of camaraderie. Each one of them is at the sentimental and intellectual basis of my work as a chronicler, because his work has fed my gaze since I was studying journalism”, he explained. “For me they practice the Latin American chronicle not as a translation of gringo liberal journalism with its aesthetics and political projection, but as a work of registering their own language, with a particular aesthetic, with a much more resonant and significant power,” he added.

Álvarez (Matanzas, Cuba, 33 years old) is one of the most prominent representatives of a new generation of Latin American chroniclers. He was chosen as one of the best Latin American writers of the generation of 1980 by the Guadalajara International Book Fair and his texts have been published in EL PAÍS, The New York Times Y The Washington Post. He is also editor of the magazine The sneeze. The journalist has had to leave Cuba due to the difficult human rights situation and the persecution of critical voices by the regime.

The chronicler has said that the demonstrations organized by the San Isidro Movement “changed the sentimental political map of Cuba irreversibly.” He catalogs it as “an unprecedented event” that reconsidered the relationship of Cubans with the regime. “The text is an intimate map of my relationship with Castroism as a doctrine that shapes you and for which you have to kill a part of yourself to escape from it,” he explained.

