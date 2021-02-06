On February 3, 2021, the art historian Carolina Barrero and the curator Solveig Font entered the offices of the National Assembly of Cuba to present a legal appeal to revoke the mandate of the Minister of Culture, Alpidio Alonso. This legal action was collectively organized by 27N, a coalition of arts professionals. Recently formed, the 27N seeks to strengthen civil rights; It arose from the protest in front of the Ministry of Culture on November 27, 2020 and had as its epicenter the arrests of the artist Tania Bruguera and the journalists gathered in the San Isidro movement. Barrero and Font presented the document on behalf of more than 1,200 Cuban artists and intellectuals who subscribe to it. The island’s resident artists have never tried anything like this before – and they have never used constitutional measures to challenge state authority in decades.

This legal action is a response to the physical assaults on a group of twenty-two 27N members and independent journalists who met outside the Ministry of Culture on January 27, 2021. They read poems by José Martí -maximum literary figure and hero of independence, at the end of the 19th century- to commemorate his birth and also to draw attention to the anniversary of two months after the November 27 protest, when more than 300 artists gathered outside the ministry to register their outrage at the police attack on artists and activists of the San Isidro movement.

Barrero and the curator Solveig Font, from the opposition movement 27N, before handing over the document of 1200 Cuban intellectuals and artists demanding the resignation of the Minister of Culture, in Havana.

Originally, the artists of 27N had planned to carry out their reading in front of a statue of Martí in the center of Havana, but they avoided the place when they learned that the police knew of their plans. That same morning Tania Bruguera, a member of 27N, was besieged by state security and the journalist Camila Acosta was detained by the police. So they decided to accompany two members of the group who had been summoned by the Vice Minister of Culture for a private talk, read Martí’s poetry and demand that their colleagues be released.

Enraged by the group’s presence and especially for the use of mobile phones to record exchanges with officials, Alpidio Alonso left the ministry. Within seconds, a mob made up of plainclothes security officers and ministry employees began pushing and yelling at the group. A police bus suddenly arrived and artists and journalists were caught in it.

Videos of the confrontation went viral on social media in a matter of minutes, and the next day Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights issued public statements condemning the violence of the ministers and the arbitrary arrests.

The tension between a prominent sector of the Cuban artistic community and the government has not stopped increasing since the massive protest last November. Officials of the Ministry of Culture they had originally promised to continue the dialogue with the artists, and then quickly gave up. Instead, a virulent media campaign against independent artists and journalists involved with the 27N and the San Isidro Movement was launched through state television, and official newspapers and blogs. The government has resorted to its usual rhetoric to discredit its internal critics, claiming that the protests are “Provocations” by “mercenaries” that are funded and controlled by the United States government. In the weeks following the November protest, well-known independent artists, activists and journalists have been subjected to house arrest, short-term detentions, internet and telephone service outages. While police pressure made group meetings increasingly difficult, 27N members continued to communicate and organize via the Internet. They launched campaigns on social media to encourage Cubans to turn off their televisions to reject state propaganda, and imagine ways to continue demanding your rights.

The outpouring of support for the resignation of the Minister of Culture is the latest sign that Cuban artists will not back down in their efforts to achieve “the right to have rights”. However, on February 4, one of the women who delivered the legal document to the National Assembly, Carolina Barrero, was detained by the police for nine hours and subjected to lengthy interrogations in which the security agents tried to prove that she was mercenary.