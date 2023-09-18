Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Norberto Escalona Carrillo, Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to the UAE, praised the efforts of the UAE in hosting the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention on Climate Change (COP28) this year in Expo City Dubai, in order to reach real solutions based on concrete and workable measures. To measure the climate crisis currently facing the world.

Ambassador Carrillo said: The vision expressed by the organizers is clear in terms of the importance they attach to unity and international cooperation for the success of the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties, and to accelerate the transition towards a sustainable, low-carbon, high-growth economic model in a radical and fair way.

He added that the COP28 action plan also seeks to stimulate collaborative action on adaptation and preservation of climate-resilient ecosystems and food systems, in addition to protecting and empowering the most affected communities, by investing in practical solutions to improve lives and livelihoods.

Ambassador Carrillo explained that the presidency of the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties and the presidency of the Group of 77 and China share a common vision of the challenges and aspirations in environmental issues, as well as the need to take urgent action that allows the path of sustainable development based on international cooperation.

He said: The Republic of Cuba assuming the interim presidency of the Group of 77 and China reflects its commitment to strengthening the unity, presence and influence of the group in the relevant multilateral processes that will be held in 2023.

He explained that, within the framework of its temporary presidency of the Group of 77 and China, Cuba held a summit of heads of state and government of the group in Havana on September 15 and 16, under the slogan “Current development challenges: the role of science, technology and innovation,” noting that Cuba held meetings of the “Group of 77 and China.” 77 and China” in the fields of education, culture, tourism and environment during international conferences on each of these topics in 2023.

He explained that the meetings provided an opportunity to discuss aspects of common interest, identify common challenges and propose measures to confront them, while emphasizing the importance of coordinated work and cooperation among the members of the group, adding that “during its term, Cuba has strengthened cooperation projects between member states in the fields of medicine, education, biotechnology and climate change.” ».

Ambassador Carrillo said: One of the most important actions of Cuba’s interim presidency of the Group of 77 and China is the summit of heads of state and government, which was held by His Excellency Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on September 15 and 16, 2023 in Havana, noting that the agenda of the summit will allow heads of state and government to participate. Their vision regarding current problems associated with the use of knowledge and the development of science, technology and innovation to respond to development challenges.

Cuban Ambassador Norberto Escalona Carrillo said that the summit will adopt a political declaration that recognizes the importance of the issues raised, calls for bridging the scientific and technological gaps between developed and developing countries, and strengthens international cooperation on these issues.

Ambassador Carrillo expressed his appreciation for the UAE’s participation in the summit, which was represented by a delegation headed by Her Excellency Maryam Al Muhairi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment.

Given the importance of reaching consensus on the aspects of greatest importance to the countries of the Global South, His Excellency Ambassador Carrillo said: Cuba will hold a meeting of the leaders of the Group of 77 and China within the framework of the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties, thus becoming the first Conference of the Parties to host a summit of the group.

He pointed out that this meeting constitutes a unique opportunity to convey the voice of the group and identify their interests on this issue, explaining that the unity and coordinated action of the group in confronting the urgent challenges posed by climate change is necessary to promote concrete actions.

Ambassador Carrillo concluded his remarks by emphasizing the interest of the Group of 77 and China in strengthening its position on issues where there is consensus and contributing to the successful development of the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties.