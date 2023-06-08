Cuba | WSJ: China to set up spy unit outside US in Cuba

According to US authorities, China could spy on e-mail traffic, phone calls and satellite transmissions through the espionage unit.

China and Cuba have entered into a secret agreement to establish an electronic spy unit about 100 miles off the coast of Florida, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Thursday.

The news agency Reuters also reports on the WSJ report.

The magazine’s information comes from US officials familiar with classified intelligence information.

The spy unit would allow China to gather electronic communications data from areas in the southeastern United States that are home to several major military bases. For example, the largest military base in the United States, Fort Liberty, formerly Fort Bragg, is located in the state of North Carolina.

In addition, the establishment of the unit would offer China the opportunity to monitor US shipping, WSJ writes.

The magazine according to the officials interviewed, the agreement in principle to establish the center obliged China to pay Cuba billions of dollars.

White House Press Secretary John Kirby refused to talk about “this very thing [WSJ:n] from the report”.

“But we are very aware of the efforts of the People’s Republic of China to invest around the world in infrastructure that may have military purposes in this hemisphere as well,” Kirby said.

According to him, the United States is closely monitoring China’s actions and is ready to counter them.

“We still trust that we will be able to fulfill all our safety commitments not only in our home country, but also in the surrounding areas and around the world.”

China’s and the Cuban embassies in Washington did not respond to WSJ requests for comment.

The agreement has raised concerns for the president Joe Biden in administration especially because both China and Cuba are run by communist governments.

According to the WSJ, the agreement between the two countries comes after the United States and China took initial steps to ease tensions between the two countries caused by a suspected Chinese spy balloon that flew over the United States in February.

According to the newspaper, the agreement may also affect the US Secretary of State by Antony Blinken for the trip to China planned for the next few weeks. During his trip, Blinken is supposed to discuss the consequences caused by the suspected spy ball.

“The Cuban threat to America is not only real, but far worse than this,” Florida Republican Sen Marco Rubio wrote on Twitter after the WSJ story was published.

of the WSJ according to China has probably paid Cuba for the agreement in cash, as the communist-ruled island nation is in dire need of cash as its economy suffers from severe inflation, fuel shortages and a collapse in agricultural production.

Cuba’s ever-accumulating problems have slowed down all its production and increased dissatisfaction with the administration.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the intelligence information about the espionage unit planned for Cuba has been collected over the past few weeks, and according to the newspaper, there is no reason to doubt their authenticity.

The US officials interviewed by the newspaper estimate that the establishment of the unit would practically offer China the opportunity to conduct signal intelligence, i.e. to spy on US e-mail traffic, phone calls and satellite transmissions.