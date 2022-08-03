Havana. Cuba will start up a cephalosporin plant to produce injectable beta-lactam antibiotics widely used in intensive care, such as Meropenem, Rocephin and Cefotaxime, which are essential in hospitals in intensive care and with a broad spectrum of treatment of bacterial infections , pneumonia and meningitis, among other diseases.

According to the newspaper Granma, Xenia Madrazo Sagre, general director of Empresa Farmacéutica 8 de Marzo, specified that, before the end of 2022, the plant must be producing.

It will be the only one that produces these antibiotics in the country, and 90 percent of the equipment that will be used is already in Cuba, he added.

Eduardo Martínez Díaz, president of BioCubaFarma, pointed out that importing these antibiotics costs the country between 7 and 8 million dollars a year, so producing them in the national territory will reduce expenses.

This new plant will be the third to operate at the Empresa Farmacéutica 8 de Marzo, which already has two others: one for oral cephalosporins and another for penicillanics.