Cuba's communist regime announced this Wednesday (28) that it will apply from Friday (March 1) a massive increase of more than 400% in retail fuel prices, which would come into effect on February 1 , but was postponed after a cyber attack.

The movement comes after the communist country requested help for the first time from the management of the UN World Food Program (WFP), due to the difficulties it is having in continuing to distribute subsidized milk to children under seven years of age.

The measure taken by Miguel Díaz-Canel's communist regime is part of an adjustment plan – which includes sharp increases in water, electricity and interprovincial transport tariffs – with which the dictatorship intends to “revive the national economy”, which is in deep crisis. three years ago, and reduce the large deficit public.

According to state press reports, the announcement was made at a press conference attended by two ministers, to which international journalists accredited in the country were not invited.

When the increase is implemented, regular gasoline will go from the current 25 pesos (CUP) to 132 pesos (from R$1 to R$5.40, according to the official exchange rate for individuals).

This means that a Cuban will have to pay 5,280 CUP (about R$218) to fill a 40-liter tank, when the average salary in the State is just over 4,200 CUP (R$173 at the official exchange rate, but R $70 in the widespread informal market).

At the press conference it was also announced that, on March 1st, increases in water and electricity tariffs – which were also frozen “until further notice” after the suspension of the fuel increase – will also come into force.

The increase also announced in interprovincial transport (of up to 600%) will not be applied for now, nor will the 25% increase in the price of gas cylinders.

The minister of Finance and Prices of the communist regime, Vladimir Regueiro Ale, said that the Cuban dictatorship is “aware that the measure has an inflationary impact, since fuel is a product that impacts the entire economy”, according to the linked website to the island's regime Cubadebate.

The minister added that the Cuban regime adopted a set of decisions that mitigate the inflationary impact of this measure, possibly referring to the decision not to apply the planned increases to wholesalers.

The Cuban dictatorship had previously guaranteed that these measures would only be applied when conditions were appropriate and that support would be given to vulnerable groups, although to date it has not publicly indicated who these population groups are or how they will be helped.

Regueiro added that current fuel prices did not reflect the real costs for the country in purchasing the product abroad.

In December last year, the Cuban regime made a surprise announcement of a major adjustment plan with the aim of “correcting distortions”, which generated a lot of controversy in the country due to the difficult situation in which the vast majority of Cubans live.

In addition to these increases, the plan envisaged a new devaluation of the peso, which is still being studied, and the gradual end of universal product subsidies to make way for a system of aid to those in need.

The country ended 2023 with a contraction of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of between 1% and 2% (still below the 2019 level) and announced that the deficit This year's audience will be 18.5%, for the fifth consecutive year in the red.

Cuba's chronic economic difficulties have degenerated over the last three years into a serious crisis due to the national macroeconomic, commercial and monetary policies adopted by the communist regime that controls the island. (With EFE Agency)