On Friday, Cuba will host an extraordinary summit of the G77+China, made up of more than a hundred countries from Asia, Africa and Latin America, which aims to promote a new, less “unjust” international order.

More than thirty heads of state and government will attend the high-level meeting on September 15 and 16 in Havana, including Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, from Brazil; Alberto Fernández, from Argentina, and Gustavo Petro, from Colombia, as well as the South African Cyril Ramaphosa and the Secretary General of the UN, Antonio Guterres.

The group, created by 77 countries in 1964, expanded to include 134 nations from Asia, Africa and Latin America, while China participates externally and will be represented at this summit by Li Xi, responsible for disciplinary control within the Communist Party of China..

Since Cuba assumed the pro-tempore presidency in January, Havana appealed to the “unity” of its members to fight against “petty interests of those who seek to keep the current unjust economic order immovable.”

Guterres will inaugurate the meeting after attending several international meetings in recent weeks, such as that of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) in August in Johannesburg, which expanded with six new members.

And last week in New Delhi to the summit of the main economies, grouped in the G20, which concluded with divisions over Ukraine and climate change.

“This multiplicity of summits reflects the growing multipolarity of our world,” Guterres declared to the press at the end of July.

The Havana conclave will address “Current development challenges: role of science, technology and innovation.”

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Interlocutor

In Cuba “I will focus on getting the 2030 Agenda back on track,” which seeks to combat poverty and damage to the environment, Guterres declared then. As well as “using science and technology for good and ensuring that multilateralism” benefits all nations.

“The G77 is the voice of the Global South, the largest group of countries on the international stage,” he added.

As president pro-tempore, Miguel Díaz-Canel has represented the G77+China in various international forums, including the Latin American and European Union summit in July in Brussels and another meeting of leaders a month earlier in Paris, where they discussed how promote a new international financial paradigm.

For the communist island, which is going through its worst economic crisis in three decades, The presence of heads of state and government from different regions of the world represents an opportunity to deploy their diplomatic capacity.

“Despite the very precarious situation that puts even the government’s ability to manage the country in uncertainty” so that the population has “minimum levels of survival”, a high debt, unprecedented social protests and large-scale emigration, the assistance of These leaders represent “a boost to the Cuban government,” Arturo López-Levy, a visiting professor at the Autonomous University of Madrid, told AFP.

“It is difficult not to recognize that despite the difficulty of the moment, Cuba has been recognized as a valid interlocutor,” added the international relations expert.

The summit is due to conclude on Saturday with a joint declaration.

AFP