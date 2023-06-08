Friday, June 9, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Cuba will have secret Chinese base to spy on US: newspaper

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 8, 2023
in World Europe
0
Cuba will have secret Chinese base to spy on US: newspaper

A “bicitaxi” traveling in front of an image of the guerrilla fighter Ernesto “Che” Guevara. According to a survey by Johns Hopkins University, Cuba is already among the ten countries with the highest inflation in the world.| Photo: EFE/Yander Zamora

The Chinese communist government is to install a secret base in Cuba, aimed at spying on the United States, according to a report by the The Wall Street Journal, published this Thursday (8). According to the newspaper, China would pay “billions of dollars” to Cuba to maintain military installations on the island, located about 160 kilometers from Florida.

The new base would allow Chinese intelligence services to intercept electronic communications throughout the southeastern US, where many military bases are located, and monitor US ship traffic, the paper says. To the Wall Street JournalJohn Kirby , spokesman for the National Security Council, said he would not comment on the information, but said the government is aware of “the efforts of the People’s Republic of China to invest in infrastructure around the world that may have military purposes, even in this hemisphere.

See also  Turkish inflation to the highest level in twenty years: 61 percent

Still according to Kirby, the Americans are following the movements of the Chinese. “We monitor this closely, take steps to combat it and remain confident that we are able to deliver on all of our security commitments at home, in the region and around the world,” he said.


#Cuba #secret #Chinese #base #spy #newspaper

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Egypt.. The death of a Russian tourist after a shark attack

Egypt.. The death of a Russian tourist after a shark attack

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result