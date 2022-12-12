Havana.- Cuba will export to Mexico until 200 thousand tons of rajón stone per month for the construction of mayan trainone of the emblematic works of the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO).

According to Cuban media cited by EFECuba already has the first shipment of 20 thousand tons of stone for the Mayan Train, which is located in open-air warehouses in the port of Cienfuegos, awaiting shipment at the yucatan peninsula.

Once commercialization begins, Cuba must handle 90,000 tons of stone, increasing the figure in stages until it reaches a rate of 200 thousand tons per monthdetailed the Cuban News Agency (ACN).

The stone that will be exported to Mexico for the Mayan Train comes from the Arriete quarryin the municipality of palmyrafrom where it is transported by rail to the yard of the maritime terminal in Hundred fires.

The head of operations of the Engineering Works Construction Company (ECOING 12), Fidel Viña Cepero, stressed that these exports to Mexico will give a boost to Cuba’s contracting industry.

The rajón stone is destined for the Yucatán peninsula, where it will be used in the construction of the Mayan Train, AMLO’s emblematic work, whose inauguration is scheduled for December 2023 and will travel through the states of Tabasco, Campeche, Chiapas, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

On numerous occasions, López Obrador has highlighted the benefit that the Mayan Train will bring to the towns of the Mexican southeast, as he assures that it will restore the connectivity of natural areas, promote agricultural and livestock production, increase tourism, and promote economic activities with fewer uses. aggressive soil and natural resources.

However, environmental groups have denounced the environmental impact caused by the works of the Mayan Train, whose construction was halted for a while due to suspensions and injunctions that the AMLO government finally won.

