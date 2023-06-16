The United States has decided to keep Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua on its list of countries that are not doing enough to stop human trafficking, the US State Department announced this Thursday (15). The list also includes Russia, China, Iran and North Korea.

Compared to last year, Washington added Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea and Papua New Guinea to the list, while Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam were removed.

“The United States is committed to fighting human trafficking because it is an attack on human rights and freedoms,” warned US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in presenting the 2023 Trafficking in Persons Report.

Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua are the three Latin American countries that the United States singled out for another year in its report for failing to meet minimum standards in the fight against human trafficking.

The report admits that the government of Havana “has taken some measures to face trafficking”, such as the reform of the Penal Code, but considers that the missions of Cuban doctors abroad are a clear case of forced labor.

Regarding the regime of Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela, he says that “it is not making any effort” against trafficking and accuses him of supporting armed groups that recruit children for forced labor and sex trafficking.

The list, made up this year by 24 countries, also includes Russia, Belarus, China, North Korea, Iran, Syria and Afghanistan, among others.

The report alleges that Moscow trafficked Ukrainian citizens and forced people to fight in the Ukrainian war. With regard to China, the report again pointed to forced labor practices and arbitrary arrests against the Uighur ethnic minority in the Xinjiang region.

The United States estimates that around 27 million people worldwide are victims of human trafficking and forced labor, a phenomenon that especially affects women, people from the LGBTQIA+ community and ethnic and religious minorities.

In his speech, Blinken denounced that the Covid-19 pandemic facilitated labor exploitation due to the interruption of value chains in several industries.

In addition, he warned that human traffickers are increasingly using the internet to recruit their increasingly younger victims.

However, the head of American diplomacy also highlighted positive cases, such as the opening of a hotline in Hong Kong to help victims and the increase in the Danish budget to fight human trafficking.