Cuba | The national park was closed in the United States due to immigrants arriving by sea

The number of people trying to get to the United States from Cuba has increased recently.

Stateside Dry Tortugas National Park in western Florida has been temporarily closed due to an increase in boat arrivals from Cuba.

Cuba is currently experiencing the worst economic crisis since the 1990s. A record number of people have left for the United States during the past year.

The remote national park is known, for example, for the historic Fort Jefferson. The area is located about 110 kilometers from Florida’s southernmost city, Key West, and more than 160 kilometers from Cuba’s capital, Havana.

NPS, which is responsible for national parks statement according to the park, a total of around 300 migrants have arrived in the past few days. The park is temporarily closed to the public while law enforcement and medical personnel provide food, water and medical care and coordinate rides for people to Key West.

The statement says that the decision is necessary for the safety of park visitors and staff, as the park’s facilities and resources are needed to help migrants. The closure is expected to last for a few days.

The NPS says that more people have recently arrived on the islands in the area by boat from Cuba.

Most enter the United States by land through Mexico. However, thousands go on the dangerous boat trip. The US Coast Guard apprehends migrants already in the water, and many are apprehended upon landing.

Between the beginning of October and the end of December, the Coast Guard apprehended more than 3,700 Cubans.

Many people drown during sea voyages.