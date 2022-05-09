Cuba The death toll from the Havana luxury hotel blast has risen to more than 30

Cuba The death toll from a hotel explosion in the capital Havana on Friday has risen to 31, local authorities said on Sunday.
The explosion completely destroyed the four lowest floors of the hotel and also destroyed the surrounding area. The explosion is thought to be due to a gas leak.
The luxury hotel in Saratoga, Havana, was closed due to renovations. Indeed, many of the victims were Construction Workers and hotel workers preparing to reopen the hotel.
