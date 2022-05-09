Tuesday, May 10, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Cuba The death toll from the Havana luxury hotel blast has risen to more than 30

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 9, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Cuba The death toll from a hotel explosion in the capital Havana on Friday has risen to 31, local authorities said on Sunday.

The explosion completely destroyed the four lowest floors of the hotel and also destroyed the surrounding area. The explosion is thought to be due to a gas leak.

The luxury hotel in Saratoga, Havana, was closed due to renovations. Indeed, many of the victims were Construction Workers and hotel workers preparing to reopen the hotel.

#Cuba #death #toll #Havana #luxury #hotel #blast #risen

See also  Road cycling Jaakko Hänninen's race season starts calmly in Mallorca, but in May a contract of more than 50,000 meters will rise
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Sports programming live on TV for this Monday, May 9

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.