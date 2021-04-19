Cuba The Castro era ended in Cuba, now run by Miguel Díaz-Canel

Castro ruled the communist island state for more than 60 years.

Cuba has been elected as the new leader Miguel Díaz-Canel, 60, told the news agency AFP. He replaces the one who piloted Cuba Raúl Castron under the leadership of the country’s leading Communist Party and at the same time end Castro’s 62-year reign.

Raul Castro’s big brother and long-time Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro died in 2016 and now 89-year-old Raúl is retiring.

Díaz-Canel’s dominance was sealed on Monday when he was elected leader of the Communist Party. Raul Castro resigned as Cuban president three years ago and handed over the scepter to Díaz-Canel at the time.

Fidel Castro rose to power as a socialist Cuban in the 1959 revolution and led the Cuban Communist Party from 1961 until 2011, when his little brother Raúl inherited the post.