A nurse cares for a man after giving him a dose of the Cuban Soberana 02 vaccine on March 24. Ramon Espinosa / AP

Hoping for the success of the final trials of Soberana 02 and Abdala, the two Cuban vaccines in the most advanced stage of development, the island is experiencing the worst moment of the coronavirus epidemic, with nearly 57,000 confirmed cases since January, five times more than people infected throughout the past year (12,056).

Although the number of positives and deaths is still low compared to other countries in the area -259 deaths so far this year, and a total of 405 deaths since the pandemic began-, the Government considers the situation to be worrying and that it still There are very difficult weeks ahead, especially in Havana, where the incidence rate of the disease in the last 15 days is 290 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, almost three times the national average.

The capital and the second city of the country, Santiago de Cuba, are at the moment the main centers of the epidemic and where the situation is more complex. Despite the curfew in Havana (starting at 9:00 at night), the closure of all restaurants, bars and entertainment venues, in addition to the suspension of classes, the situation remains uncontrolled and the authorities hold meetings daily to assess emergencies and decree perimeter closures when outbreaks are identified in certain neighborhoods.

Six months ago, daily cases numbered in the dozens. Today the average has skyrocketed, reaching between 700 and 900 cases a day – there have been more than 1,000 days -, half of them in the Cuban capital. The critical supply situation and rampant shortages, which cause large queues and crowds at the doors of stores, greatly complicate the control of the epidemic. But faced with this, the authorities have little room for maneuver, since there is no capacity to guarantee the stable supply of food and basic necessities, just when the country undertakes a monetary reform that has triggered prices.

Faced with this very delicate moment, with the island immersed in a serious economic crisis – the drop in GDP in 2020 due to the pandemic was 11% – semi-paralyzed tourism and a new Administration in the United States that has been in power for two months and has not alleviated any of Donald Trump’s sanctions, the commitment to develop its own vaccine with which to immunize its population has become for the Government of Havana a political issue of the first order, almost of national security.

This Tuesday, the main health and scientific authorities of the country outlined in a special television program their priorities and plans, which consist of combining phase three of clinical trials of Soberana 02 and Abdala (in which tens of thousands of volunteers participate in the provinces of Havana, Santiago de Cuba, Granma and Guantánamo) with massive “intervention studies”, extended to hundreds of thousands of people from population segments at risk, and which in the case of the capital will involve vaccinating in May and June almost all of its inhabitants (2.1 million people) with vaccine candidates that are now proving their efficacy.

This was explained by the national director of Science and Technological Innovation of the Ministry of Public Health, Ileana Morales, pointing out that it is “a comprehensive strategy that advances by strata: first, a clinical trial; then, intervention studies in populations that are epidemiologically of very high interest and later on a more population scale; a possible registration or approval of emergency use and then a population-scale vaccination starting in risk groups throughout the country ”; thus, until “a percentage is reached that guarantees protection on a population scale”.

In case everything goes well, Morales said, in June Cuba would begin to vaccinate people over 60 years of age. “At the end of July and the first days of August we would be completing these groups, which total approximately four million, to begin in August with an average of six million [de personas vacunadas]”.

02 countries such as Iran, where 100,000 doses have been sent, and Venezuela (60,000) are also participating in phase III of the Soberana clinical trial. Mexico has also shown interest in participating in the last stage of development of what could become the first Latin American vaccine against covid-19. According to the island’s authorities, before the end of the year it will have its entire population vaccinated and, in addition, it will have tens of millions of doses to export.

