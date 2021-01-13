This is Donald Trump’s final twist, a few days before his mandate expires; his departure gift to the anti-Castroists in Florida, who provided him with voter battalions. Monday evening, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Cuba’s return to Washington’s list of “states supporting terrorism”, from which the island had been withdrawn in 2015 by Barack Obama. “With this measure, we will send a clear message: the Castro regime must end its support for international terrorism ”, explained, arrogant, the head of the US diplomacy.

Obstacles to economic aid

The reinstatement of Cuba in this list, alongside Iran, North Korea and Syria, involves obstacles to economic aid, the prohibition on international institutions from financing projects there, as well as measures. tax and customs retaliation against companies and people developing activities there.

In fact, in the paraphernalia of the 130 measures deployed by the Trump administration to toughen the blockade decreed by Washington on February 7, 1962, a further step had already been taken with the activation for the first time, in May 2019, of the title III of the Helms-Burton Law, a clause that opens the way to legal action against foreign companies present in Cuba. Promulgated in 1996 under the presidency of Bill Clinton after its drafting by lawyers for Bacardi, a rum producer exiled in the United States after its nationalization, this law considers, with this component, the foreign investors for “traffickers” likely to draw profit from property that belonged to American nationals (or to Cuban exiles who acquired American nationality) and nationalized by the government after the 1959 revolution.

No easing of the embargo in sight

This brutal return of Cuba to the list of states designated by Washington as sponsors of terrorism leaves the Biden administration with a thorny legacy. But the elected president has never shown the intention of putting an end to the economic, political and strategic war waged on the Big Island. For him, the Trump administration “Did nothing to promote democracy and human rights; on the contrary, the repression against the Cubans by the regime has worsened ”. His plan ? “Follow a policy that gives the Cuban people the power to freely determine their own future”, without the slightest concession to the Havana authorities. Biden, in fact, makes no secret of his ” disappointment “ as to the consequences of the policy of relative openness led by Barack Obama, who made a historic visit to Havana in 2016. No easing of the embargo in sight, therefore, but rather marginal initiatives, such as the reopening of the American consulate in Havana, the re-establishment of direct flights to encourage tourist travel and the lifting of obstacles to the remittances of Cuban immigrants to their families.

In Cuba, this latest gesture of hostility from Donald Trump provokes severe reactions. Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez condemns decision “Hypocritical and cynical” within “Political opportunism”. For Havana, the terrorists are to be found on the side of Washington: the attacks perpetrated in Cuban territory under US umbrella would have made, in total, “3,478 deceased victims and 2,099 disabled”.