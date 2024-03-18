The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cuba's communist regime reported this Monday (18) that it had summoned the US chargé d'affaires in Havana, Benjamin Ziff, to present him with a “formal note of protest”.

Miguel Díaz-Canel's regime accused Washington of having an “interventionist behavior” because of the publication of a message on social media from the American representation about the massive protests that took place against the dictatorship this Sunday (17).

According to information contained in a statement published by the communist ministry, vice-minister Carlos Fernández de Cossío conveyed in the meeting he had with Ziff “Havana's firm rejection of the 'interventionist conduct' and the 'slanderous messages' of the US government and its embassy in Cuba on internal affairs of the Cuban reality”.

Several people demonstrated this Sunday in Santiago de Cuba – the second largest city in the country – and in at least five other locations, mainly in the east of the island, against food shortages and the prolonged daily blackouts that are intensely affecting the day to day.

The social network account X (formerly Twitter) of the US embassy on the island mentioned the protests and urged the Cuban regime to “respect the human rights of the protesters and meet the legitimate needs of the Cuban people.” According to information, the police were repressing the acts.

This Monday, due to the simple positioning of the American embassy, ​​the chancellery of the Díaz-Canel regime stated that Ziff received a “formal note of protest” and was reminded of the “minimum standards of decency and honesty” of the embassies, as well as the “rules of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations”.

The note says that Cuba “attributes the country's serious crisis to American sanctions”, a justification frequently used by the Havana regime to not take responsibility for the crisis it generated on the island. The communist dictatorship claims that US embargoes and sanctions are a “merciless economic war” supported by “the international media and the people of South Florida, [estado americano de onde diversos cubanos asilados também protestaram]”.

The communist ministry declared in the statement that “if the US government were concerned about the Cuban population, it would remove Cuba from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism” and would stop “persecuting its fuel imports and medical missions”, without remembering that Havana persecutes opponents, critics of the regime and allies itself with countries such as Iran, mainly responsible for arming terrorist groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah.

The demonstrations recorded this Sunday against the communist regime were the largest to take place on the island since the events of July 11, 2021, when the largest protests were held in decades, and are in line with the demonstrations that took place in Nuevitas (2022) and in Caimanera (2023). All acts against Havana included arbitrary arrests, persecution and strong repression by the communist regime.

Right now, Cuba, which has lived under communist dictatorship for more than 60 years, is mired in a serious economic crisis. This crisis has affected the entire society and is generating a shortage of basic goods (food, medicine and fuel), galloping inflation, prolonged daily blackouts and increasing dollarization, which has caused unprecedented migration and strong social discontent.

Blackouts on the island have worsened over the past two months due to breakdowns in outdated Soviet-era technology plants and a lack of fuel, with power cut rates of up to 45% in periods of highest demand. These failures total more than 10 hours a day in many provinces of the country.

The pandemic, the tightening of US sanctions – which occurred because of the continuous human rights violations perpetrated by the Havana regime – and the internal errors of the Díaz-Canel dictatorship, which tried to implement bad economic and monetary policies, further aggravated the structural problems of the Cuban system in the last three years. (With EFE Agency)